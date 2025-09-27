UFC Fight Night 260 Results (Live)

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 260 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 260 results live as they happen from Perth, Australia as Carlos Ulberg fights Dominick Reyes in the light-heavyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras
Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan
Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny
Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell

Prelims

Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara
Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski
Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya
Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina
Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Now Headlines UFC Fight Night 264

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Now Headlines UFC Fight Night 264

UFC Fight Night 260 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 260 Weigh-In Results And Video

Impatient Israel Adesanya Moving On From Sean Strickland Rematch

Impatient Israel Adesanya Moving On From Sean Strickland Rematch

UFC Fight Night 260 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 260 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 260 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 260 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Conor McGregor Wants Astronomical Fee To Fight At UFC: White House Event

Conor McGregor Wants Astronomical Fee To Fight At UFC: White House Event

Alex Pereira Rips Into Magamed Ankalaev For Hiding From Him At UFC PI

Alex Pereira Rips Into Magamed Ankalaev For Hiding From Him At UFC PI

Paddy Pimblett Steps Up Trash Talk As He Calls For Ilia Topuria Title Fight

Paddy Pimblett Steps Up Trash Talk As He Calls For Ilia Topuria Title Fight

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us