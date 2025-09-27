Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 260 results live as they happen from Perth, Australia as Carlos Ulberg fights Dominick Reyes in the light-heavyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes

Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras

Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan

Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny

Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell



Prelims



Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara

Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski

Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya

Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina

Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison