Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 260 results live as they happen from Perth, Australia as Carlos Ulberg fights Dominick Reyes in the light-heavyweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras
Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan
Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny
Tom Nolan vs. Charlie Campbell
Prelims
Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara
Cameron Rowston vs. Andre Petroski
Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Rolando Bedoya
Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina
Brando Peričić vs. Elisha Ellison