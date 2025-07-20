Daniel Rodriguez Defeats Kevin Holland On Scorecards At UFC 318

Daniel Rodriguez emerged victorious by unanimous decision after a hard-hitting three-round war with Kevin Holland tonight at UFC 318.



Round One

Side kick from Holland. Rodriguez steps into a couple of punches. Early aggression from him, but Holland gets back to his range.



D-Rod wading in with more punches, but Holland avoids it and clinches up. They separate soon after.



Holland works for a takedown, but D-Rod precents him from completing it. Punch lands for Rodriguez. Holland comes close with a high kick.



Left hand for Holland as D-Rod was pressing forward. Body punch for Rodriguez. He lands another. Push kick to the body from Holland.



Holland presses forward behind punches. Rodriguez with a body punch. Holland just misses with a hook. Side kick to they body from Holland.



Rodriguez presses forward, but Holland lands a hook on the counter as he backs up. Rodriguez steams forward landing to the body and then trying to go upstairs.



Rodriguez manages to catch Holland with a punch that troubled him for a moment, but he recovers quickly and grins at D-Rod.



Jab from Holland. Hard jab for Rodriguez. Calf kick for Holland. Both land a punch, but then Holland continues to unleash a nice combo.



Holland with a low kick and then upstairs with a head kick. He gets in a body kick too before the round ends.



Round Two



Left hook counter from Holland as Rodriguez comes forward. Side kick to the body for Holland. Now a step-in punch from him.



Big Left hook lands for Rodriguez and Holland is rocked. He spills to the mat and Rodriguez works some ground-and-pound. Holland trying to work a submission off his back but nothing doing and D-Rod opts to stand back up.



Holland attempts a takedown, but can’t get the fight where he wants it. Holland back up but not fully recovered. D-Rod clocks him again and Holland staggers backwards to the mat hurt again.



Rodriguez gets on top, but is happy to just stay there this time. Holland takes his time and then gets back up.



Holland able to land an elbow. Rodriguez looks for a punch but Holland times that to duck under and lands a takedown. Holland in half-guard and starting to land a few light punches. A few elbows to the body now. Rodriguez trying to stand but Holland looks for his brabo choke. D-Rod breaks free though.



Punch lands for D-Rod. Holland tries to go for a takedown, but Rodriguez stuffs it. Holland back up and Rodriguez remains clinched. D-Rod starts to back up and Holland jumps up with a knee to the head that grazes the target.



Round Three



Leg kick for Rodriguez. Now a body punch. He lands that again. One-two for D-Rod. Right hand for Holland and attempts a high kick.



Leg kick for Rodriguez and a right hand. Holland presses forward with a right and left hand. Holland with a right hand and then an uppercut floors D-Rod!



Holland on top unleashing elbows. D-Rod able to struggle back to his feet and avoid another submission attempt. Holland lands another big punch that hurts Rodriguez. Holland swing for the fences and D-Rod looks very tired but is hanging tough. Jumping knee from Holland.



Big right hand from Holland rocks Rodriguez again, but he stays upright. Rodriguez going or a takedown, but it’s a struggle for him to settle on top. Holland threatens with a choke, but not able to get it.



Now Rodriguez does get on top and then is able to mount. Both men very tired now, but Holland is able to use the cage to reverse. Crazy action here. Rodriguez working on a choke now, then gives up on that and is able to move to mount late in the fight. We’re headed to the scorecards.



Decision



This turned out to be a real dog-fight then with both fighters being floored and having to fight through adversity during 15 minutes of back-and-forth action. Rodriguez’s early aggression helped win him the first round though and a big second stanza that saw him floor Holland twice was enough to ensure he emerges victorious by unanimous decision (29-28 x3), despite an exciting third round comeback from his opponent.

