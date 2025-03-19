Dricus du Plessis No Longer Interested In Alex Pereira Fight

By Ross Cole

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has admitted that his interest in a potential showdown with Alex Pereira has now evaporated as a result of ‘Poatan’ losing the light-heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 earlier this month. Du Plessis had previously suggested that he’d be willing to move up to 205lbs to make ...

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has admitted that his interest in a potential showdown with Alex Pereira has now evaporated as a result of ‘Poatan’ losing the light-heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 earlier this month.

Du Plessis had previously suggested that he’d be willing to move up to 205lbs to make the super-fight happen. However, when asked immediately after watching Pereira’s defeat, he appeared to have had a complete change of heart, and even went as far as to rule out ever fighting him, even if he was to win back the belt.

“No. Aura gone,” du Plessis said bluntly of a potential Pereira fight as he watched the UFC 313 event’s conclusion live with YouTuber Jackson O’Doherty.

Du Plessis then went on to lament the fact that Ankalaev’s decision victory over Pereira put an end to a golden opportunity for him.

“Thanks Ankalaev, for taking the biggest payday of my life. It’s nothing personal.”

Meanwhile, du Plessis offered grudging respect for Ankalaev, stating that, “he fought a good game though”, although he later added, “that was the worst fight to watch ever.”

With Pereira ruled out, that leaves the door open for one of the middleweight divisions top contenders to get the next shot at du Plessis 185lb title, with Nassourdine Imavov currently sitting in the No.1 contender spot after going unbeaten in his last five fights, while the No.3 ranked Khamzat Chimaev would also make sense and be the biggest box-office draw of the current options available in the division.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

