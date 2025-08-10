Iasmin Lucindo Beats Angela Hill By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 72

Iasmin Lucindo battled her way to a unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill tonight at UFC On ESPN 72.



Round One

Inside leg kick from Lucindo. Hill stepping into range and Lucindo clinches up and starts working for a takedown. Hill doing a good job of staying upright for now. Lucindo able to move around to the back. She lands a takedown, but Hill is quickly back up. Lucindo still in the clinch, but Hill gets free.



Now it’s Hill going for a takedown. Lucindo able to defend and then break away from the clinch. Exchange in close. Solid hooks from Lucindo.



Body kick for Lucindo. Lucindo being the aggressor here as she looks for power strikes. Spinning elbow from Hill. Step-in right hand from Hill. Now a low kick.



Big series of hooks from Lucindo. Kick for her and then one in return from Hill. Hook for Hill and then clinches up. Lucindo quickly reverses though. Hill able to break free.



Punch for Lucindo. Spinning kick misses. Hill spins around to take Lucindo’s back, but not for long as it’s Lucindo who lands a takedown just before the bell.



Round Two



Right hand for Hill. Body kick from Lucindo. There’s an exchange of punches and it’s Lucindo landing the heavier blows.



Nice kick from Hill. Now Hill is threatening with a standing guillotine choke. Lucindo able to get free from that.



Lucindo back to wading in with hard hooks. She marches forward with more punches, but Hill does find a home for her jab.



Another left hook for Lucindo. Hill clinches up against the cage. Lucindo fights her way out of that.



Low kick for Hill. Left hook for Hill, but Lucindo lands a flurry. Hill clinches up. Spinning kick attempt from Lucindo misses.



Lucindo ducks under a punch to get the body lock and works over to the cage. Elbow from Hill. Lucindo breaks Hill’s base and drags her down to the mat to end the round on top.



Round Three



Right hand from Lucindo as they exchange early in the round. Body kick from Hill. Lucindo wades in with hooks. Hill with a quick takedown, but Lucindo is straight back up.



Right hook from Hill. She misses a spinning backfist and that leaves her exposed to a takedown from Lucindo. She’s in side control with a lot of time to work in the final round here.



Lucindo back to half-guard now. She’s staying heavy on top to keep Hill pinned to the mat. Lucindo working to pass, but unable to do so for now. She’s effectively smothering Hill though and controlling this final round comfortably.



Final 10 seconds and Lucindo starts to drop down a few solid strikes.



Decision

Good performance from Lucindo then, being the more aggressive, harder-hitter on the feet, while also having good control on the mat too, leading to a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).