UFC 311 Pre-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Below you’ll find UFC 311 pre-fight interviews with the stars of this weekend’s event in Inglewood, California.

Islam Makhachev / Arman Tsarukyan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiclKC5jLuM

Merab Dvalishvili / Umar Nurmagomedov

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jfTlxtmAYU

Jiri Prochazka

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VfkM1UpJ00

Jamahal Hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuBRGIUIoSo

Renato Moicano

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkjRUDI6LqY

Payton Talbott

Kevin Holland

UFC 311 Pre-Fight Interviews

