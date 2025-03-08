Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 313 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev in the main event.



The action is expected get underway at 7.30pm ET (12.30am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

King Green vs. Maurício Ruffy



Prelims



Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall

Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev [fight cancelled]

Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda [fight cancelled]