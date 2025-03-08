Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 313 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev in the main event. The action is expected get underway at 7.30pm ET (12.30am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK). Main Card ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 313 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira fights Magomed Ankalaev in the main event.
The action is expected get underway at 7.30pm ET (12.30am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo King Green vs. Maurício Ruffy
Prelims
Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev [fight cancelled] Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda [fight cancelled]
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.