UFC 313 Weigh-In Results And Video

Check out what all the UFC 313 fighters tipped the scales at ahead of their fights in Las Vegas tomorrow night. Main Card Champ Alex Pereira (205) Magomed Ankalaev (205) Rafael Fiziev (156) Justin Gaethje (156)Ignacio Bahamondes (156) Jalin Turner (154.5)Amanda Lemos (116) Iasmin Lucindo (115.5)King Green (155.5) Mauricio Ruffy (155.5) Prelims Curtis Blaydes (262) ...
Check out what all the UFC 313 fighters tipped the scales at ahead of their fights in Las Vegas tomorrow night.
Main Card
Champ Alex Pereira (205) Magomed Ankalaev (205) Rafael Fiziev (156) Justin Gaethje (156) Ignacio Bahamondes (156) Jalin Turner (154.5) Amanda Lemos (116) Iasmin Lucindo (115.5) King Green (155.5) Mauricio Ruffy (155.5)
Prelims
Curtis Blaydes (262) Rizvan Kuniev (264.5) Rei Tsuruya (125.5) Joshua Van (125.5) Brunno Ferreira (186) Armen Petrosyan (186) Carlos Leal (169) Alex Morono (171)
Francis Marshall (146) Mairon Santos (145.5) John Castaneda (145) Chris Gutierrez (144.5) Ozzy Diaz (185.5) Djorden Santos (185.5)
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.