UFC 315 Embedded Episode 4

By Ross Cole

Another episode of UFC 315 Embedded has landed as the fighters continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in Montreal.

Another episode of UFC 315 Embedded has landed as the fighters continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in Montreal.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 315 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Check out the full UFC 315 pre-fight press conference from Montreal, Quebec, Canada or go for the highlights package instead.

UFC 315 Embedded Episode 4

Another episode of UFC 315 Embedded has landed as the fighters continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in Montreal.

Dricus du Plessis Says Khamzat Chimaev Fight Will Be In 2-4 Months Time

Dana White recently confirmed that a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will happen next, and a new update from ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United