Another episode of UFC 315 Embedded has landed as the fighters continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in Montreal.
Another episode of UFC 315 Embedded has landed as the fighters continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in Montreal.
Another episode of UFC 315 Embedded has landed as the fighters continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in Montreal.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC 315 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video
Check out the full UFC 315 pre-fight press conference from Montreal, Quebec, Canada or go for the highlights package instead.
UFC 315 Embedded Episode 4
Another episode of UFC 315 Embedded has landed as the fighters continue to prepare for this weekend’s event in Montreal.
Dricus du Plessis Says Khamzat Chimaev Fight Will Be In 2-4 Months Time
Dana White recently confirmed that a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will happen next, and a new update from ...