UFC 316 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Below you’ll find UFC 316 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s pay-per-view main card in New Jersey. Merab Dvalishvili Sean O’Malley Kayla Harrison Joe Pyfer Kevin Holland

Below you’ll find UFC 316 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s pay-per-view main card in New Jersey.

Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley

Kayla Harrison

Joe Pyfer

Kevin Holland

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dana White UFC 316 Post-Fight Interview

Following last night’s UFC 316 event in New Jersey, Dana White spoke to the media about the night’s big talking points.

UFC 316 Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC 316 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s pay-per-view main card in New Jersey. Merab Dvalishvili Sean O’Malley Kayla ...

UFC 316 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 316 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. On this occasion the UFC opted to serve ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United