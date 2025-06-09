UFC 317 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

The next big pay-per-view on the horizon is UFC 317 on June 28th in Las Vegas, headlined by a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, and you can watch a new promo for it below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

