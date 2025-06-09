The next big pay-per-view on the horizon is UFC 317 on June 28th in Las Vegas, headlined by a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, and you can watch a new promo for it below.
The next big pay-per-view on the horizon is UFC 317 on June 28th in Las Vegas, headlined by a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, and you can watch a new promo for it below.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC 317 Promo Video
The next big pay-per-view on the horizon is UFC 317 on June 28th in Las Vegas, headlined by a fight for the vacant lightweight ...
Dana White Says Jon Jones Already Agreed To Fight Tom Aspinall, But Hasn’t Signed Yet
Dana White has been confidently telling the media for some time that a long-awaited heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will ...
UFC On ESPN 69 Fight Card
UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Georgia, United States and we’ve got the full fight card for ...