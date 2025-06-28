Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 317 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira fight for the vacant lightweight title in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 7p ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card



Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France

Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano

Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima



Prelims



Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado

Viviane Araújo vs. Tracy Cortez

Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey

Jacobe Smith defeats Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.03mins of Rd2

Jhonata Diniz defeats Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)