UFC 317 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 317 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira fight for the vacant lightweight title in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 7p ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France
Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

Prelims

Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Hyder Amil vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
Viviane Araújo vs. Tracy Cortez
Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey
Jacobe Smith defeats Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.03mins of Rd2
Jhonata Diniz defeats Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC 317 Results (Live)

