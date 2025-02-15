Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 251 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Jared Cannonier fights Gregory Rodrigues in the middleweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).



Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka

Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski

Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims

Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza

Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Aguilar

Gabriel Bonfim defeats Khaos Williams by submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:58mins of Rd2

Elijah Smith defeats Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Valter Walker defeats Don’Tale Mayes by submission (heel hook) at 1.17mins of Rd1

Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Julia Avila by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)