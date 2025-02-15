Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 251 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Jared Cannonier fights Gregory Rodrigues in the middleweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK). ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 251 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Jared Cannonier fights Gregory Rodrigues in the middleweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).
Main Card
Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado
Prelims
Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Aguilar Gabriel Bonfim defeats Khaos Williams by submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:58mins of Rd2 Elijah Smith defeats Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3) Valter Walker defeats Don’Tale Mayes by submission (heel hook) at 1.17mins of Rd1 Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Julia Avila by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.