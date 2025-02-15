UFC Fight Night 251 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 251 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Jared Cannonier fights Gregory Rodrigues in the middleweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka
Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski
Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado

Prelims

Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza
Rafael Estevam vs. Jesús Aguilar
Gabriel Bonfim defeats Khaos Williams by submission (D’Arce choke) at 4:58mins of Rd2
Elijah Smith defeats Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Valter Walker defeats Don’Tale Mayes by submission (heel hook) at 1.17mins of Rd1
Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeats Julia Avila by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

UFC Fight Night 251 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 251 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Jared Cannonier

