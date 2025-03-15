UFC Fight Night 254 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 254 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Marvin Vettori rematches Roman Dolidze in the middleweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze
Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Choi Seung-woo vs. Kevin Vallejos

Prelims

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
You Su-young vs. AJ Cunningham
Josias Musasa vs. Carlos Vera
Evan Elder vs. MarQuel Mederos
Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
Andre Lima def. Daniel Barez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3.05mins of Rd3
Priscila Cachoeira defeats Josiane Nunes by KO at 2.46mins of Rd1
Carli Judice defeats Yuneisy Duben by TKO at 1.40mins of Rd1

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

