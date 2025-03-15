Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 254 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Marvin Vettori rematches Roman Dolidze in the middleweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK). ...
The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).
Main Card
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro Choi Seung-woo vs. Kevin Vallejos
Prelims
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann You Su-young vs. AJ Cunningham Josias Musasa vs. Carlos Vera Evan Elder vs. MarQuel Mederos Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes Andre Lima def. Daniel Barez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3.05mins of Rd3 Priscila Cachoeira defeats Josiane Nunes by KO at 2.46mins of Rd1 Carli Judice defeats Yuneisy Duben by TKO at 1.40mins of Rd1
