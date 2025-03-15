Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 254 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Marvin Vettori rematches Roman Dolidze in the middleweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).



Main Card



Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Choi Seung-woo vs. Kevin Vallejos



Prelims

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann

You Su-young vs. AJ Cunningham

Josias Musasa vs. Carlos Vera

Evan Elder vs. MarQuel Mederos

Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes

Andre Lima def. Daniel Barez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3.05mins of Rd3

Priscila Cachoeira defeats Josiane Nunes by KO at 2.46mins of Rd1

Carli Judice defeats Yuneisy Duben by TKO at 1.40mins of Rd1