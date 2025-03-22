UFC Fight Night 255 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com for all the UFC Fight Night 255 results live as they happen from London, England as Leon Edwards fights Sean Brady in the welterweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 1pm ET (5pm UK) with the main card going live at 4pm ET (8pm UK).

Main Card

Sean Brady defeats Leon Edwards by submission (guillotine choke) at 1.39mins of Rd4

Fight Report

Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Fight Report

Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Fight Report

Alexia Thainara defeats Molly McCann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.32mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Chris Duncan defeats Jordan Vucenic by submission (guillotine choke) at 3.42mins of Rd2

Fight Report

Nathaniel Wood defeats Morgan Charriere by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Fight Report

Prelims

 Chris Padilla defeats Jai Herbert by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Lone’er Kavanagh defeats Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Marcin Tybura defeats Mick Parkin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Andrey Pulyaev by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)
Shauna Bannon defeats Puja Tomar by submission (armbar) at 3.22mins of Rd2
Caolan Loughran defeats Nathan Fletcher by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
Kaue Fernandes defeats Guram Kutateladze by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

