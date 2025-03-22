Stay tuned to mmainsight.com for all the UFC Fight Night 255 results live as they happen from London, England as Leon Edwards fights Sean Brady in the welterweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 1pm ET (5pm UK) with the main card going live at 4pm ET (8pm UK).



Main Card

Sean Brady defeats Leon Edwards by submission (guillotine choke) at 1.39mins of Rd4



Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)



Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)



Alexia Thainara defeats Molly McCann by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.32mins of Rd1



Chris Duncan defeats Jordan Vucenic by submission (guillotine choke) at 3.42mins of Rd2



Nathaniel Wood defeats Morgan Charriere by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)



Prelims

Chris Padilla defeats Jai Herbert by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Lone’er Kavanagh defeats Felipe dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Marcin Tybura defeats Mick Parkin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Andrey Pulyaev by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Shauna Bannon defeats Puja Tomar by submission (armbar) at 3.22mins of Rd2

Caolan Loughran defeats Nathan Fletcher by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Kaue Fernandes defeats Guram Kutateladze by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)