UFC On ESPN 64 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 64 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon Moreno fights Steve Erceg in the flyweight main event. The action is expected to start at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK). ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 64 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon Moreno fights Steve Erceg in the flyweight main event.

The action is expected to start at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).

Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg
Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales
David Martínez vs. Saimon Oliveira
Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Prelims

Édgar Cháirez vs. C.J. Vergara
José Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier
Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa
Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri
Rafa García vs. Vinc Pichel
Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda
MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 64 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 64 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon ...

Jorge Masvidal Calls For Long-Awaited Fight With Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has aspirations to return to the UFC, and he is now specifically targeting a fight against former welterweight champion Leon Edwards for ...

UFC On ESPN 64 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 64 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United