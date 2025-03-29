Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 64 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon Moreno fights Steve Erceg in the flyweight main event. The action is expected to start at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK). ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 64 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon Moreno fights Steve Erceg in the flyweight main event.
The action is expected to start at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).
Main Card
Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales David Martínez vs. Saimon Oliveira Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas
Prelims
Édgar Cháirez vs. C.J. Vergara José Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri Rafa García vs. Vinc Pichel Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard
