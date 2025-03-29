Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 64 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon Moreno fights Steve Erceg in the flyweight main event.



The action is expected to start at 4pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (11pm UK).

Main Card

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg

Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales

David Martínez vs. Saimon Oliveira

Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Prelims

Édgar Cháirez vs. C.J. Vergara

José Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier

Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa

Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri

Rafa García vs. Vinc Pichel

Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda

MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard