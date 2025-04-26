Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 66 results live as they happen from Kansas City as Ian Machado Garry fights Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).



Main Card

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Michel Pereira vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz

Prelims

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Evan Elder defeats Gauge Young by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Chris Gutierrez defeats John Castaneda by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Heili Alateng by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Malcolm Wellmaker defeats Cameron Saaiman by KO at 1.59mins of Rd1

Jaqueline Amorim defeats Polyana Viana by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.49mins of Rd2

Timmy Cuamba defeats Roberto Romero by TKO at 3.55mins of Rd2

Joselyne Edwards defeats Chelsea Chandler by TKO at 2.31mins of Rd1