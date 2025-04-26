UFC On ESPN 66 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 66 results live as they happen from Kansas City as Ian Machado Garry fights Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang
Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
Michel Pereira vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz

Prelims

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
Evan Elder defeats Gauge Young by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Chris Gutierrez defeats John Castaneda by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Da’Mon Blackshear defeats Heili Alateng by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Malcolm Wellmaker defeats Cameron Saaiman by KO at 1.59mins of Rd1
Jaqueline Amorim defeats Polyana Viana by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.49mins of Rd2
Timmy Cuamba defeats Roberto Romero by TKO at 3.55mins of Rd2
Joselyne Edwards defeats Chelsea Chandler by TKO at 2.31mins of Rd1 

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

