UFC Fight Night 279 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 279 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 279 takes place this coming Saturday night, 20th at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and you can check out the full fight card below.

In the main event No.2 ranked flyweight Manel Kape comes in off three TKO wins in a row to fight the No.5 placed Kyoji Horiguchi, who has won both his fights since returning to the UFC after almost a decade competing for Rizin.

In the co-main event Ion Cutelaba looks to build on a submission win earlier in the year when he fights the undefeated Navajo Stirling, who has won all four of his UFC fights so far.

Andre Fili continues to alternate between wins and losses as he now squares up to Vinicius Oliveira, whose submission loss last time ended a four-fight winning start to his UFC run.

Both Hyder Amil and Christian Rodriguez have suffered back-to-back defeats as one of them now looks to get a route back to the win column.

Andre Lima’s four-fight winning run in the UFC has taken his career record to a perfect 11-0 and now he’ll go up against Kevin Borjas, who has only once in five attempts in the Octagon.

Opening up the main card will be Melsik Baghdasaryan, who has lost two of his last three fights and now squares up to the unbeaten Murtazali Magomedov, who is coming off a 97 second KO win in his UFC debut.

Check out the full UFC Fight night 279 card below.

Main Card

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Ion Cuțelaba vs. Navajo Stirling
Andre Fili vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez
André Lima vs. Kevin Borjas
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Prelims

Beatriz Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins
Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo
Gastón Bolaños vs. Michael Aswell Jr.
Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos
Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli
Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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