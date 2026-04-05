José Delano Beats Robert Ruchała By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 272

Jose Delano marked his UFC debut with a unanimous decision victory over Robert Ruchala tonight at UFC Fight Night 272.

Round One

One-two for Delano to start. Body kick from Ruchala. Now another body kick for him.



Now a punch to the midsection from Ruchala. A couple of hard right hands land for Delano. Front kick to the body from Ruchala. Body kick for Delano now. Delano briefly throws his opponent to the mat, but Ruchala stands back up immediately.



Front kick to the body from Ruchala and tries to follow up with a spinning backfist that doesn’t land.



Low kick from Ruchala and then a punch upstairs. Body kick for Delano. Another front kick to the body for Ruchala and then straight into the clinch this time.



Ruchala works Delano over to the cage. Delano looking for a standing guillotine choke, but then takes the first opportunity to break away.



Another kick from Ruchala. Delano clinches in the center of the cage, but not for long.



Low kick from Ruchala. Head movement from Delano to avoid a punch. Another clinch situation and Ruchala works his opponent over to the cage.



Back to striking range. Head kick from Ruchala is blocked late in the round.



Round Two



Low kick and a punch for Ruchala. Knee to the body from Delano. Delano starting to press forward with more purpose now.



Ruchala with a spinning kick to the body and a punch. Right hand for Delano. Ruchala misses with a spinning kick to the head. He does land a low kick though.



Another low kick for Ruchala. Delano fires off punches and lands a low kick.



More punches for Delano. Straight for Ruchala. Left hand for Delano. One-two for Delana and then more punches behind it.



Right hand from Ruchala. Knee to the body from Delano and then pumps out the left hand.



Spinning back kick to the body for Ruchala, whose nose is bleeding. Now a spinning backfist that lands, but without much power.



Counter-right lands for Delano. Back into the clinch they go and Delano lands a knee to the body and some nice elbows before they separate.



Ruchala threatening with a kick upstairs, but then loses his balance and falls to the mat for a moment.



Round Three

Immediate flurry from Delano and Ruchala fires back. Body punch for Delano. Ruchala marching forward behind strikes now.



Ruchala with a couple of punches. Delano lands to the body. High kick attempt from Ruchala. Soon after he fires up another, but it’s coming off Delano’s guard.



Both men trading punches now. Spinning back kick upstairs from Ruchala. They clinch and Delano lands a couple of hard knees to the body before separating.



Kicks to the body from Delano. Ruchala clinches and gets Delano over to the cage looking for a takedown. Knee to the body from Delano.



Delano suddenly looking to catch him out by working for a takedown of his own, but Ruchala grabs the cage with both hands to prevent it. The ref spots that and halts the fight to take a point from Ruchala. That’s a big mistake from him in such a close fight.



Back to it they go from that clinch position. Delano works out of that. Right hand from Ruchala and a left in response from Delano.



Body kick for Delano and he’s finding a home for a few punches too. He steps into a nice right hand.



Now a one-two for Delano. Body kick for Ruchala. Both fighters looking to land final punches and then Delano lands a back kick to the body before the bell.



Decision

Ruchala seemed to get the better of the striking action in the opening round, but Delano settled into his rhythm to get the better of the 2nd round. The final round was competitive, but Ruchala being deducted point for a fence grab put him in a tough spot. In the end the judges hand Delana a unanimous decision victory (30-26, 29-27 x2).