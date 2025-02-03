Watch the full UFC 312 Countdown show, which offers up an in-depth preview of the two biggest fights on the card as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into a rematch with Sean Strickland, while women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her belt against Tatiana Suarez.
Watch the full UFC 312 Countdown show, which offers up an in-depth preview of the two biggest fights on the card as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into a rematch with Sean Strickland, while women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her belt against Tatiana Suarez.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Michael Bisping Says Israel Adesanya’s Title Days Are Over After Latest Defeat
Israel Adesanya suffered his third loss in a row this past weekend in Riyadh after being TKO’d by Nassourdine Imavov, and another former middleweight ...
UFC 312 Countdown (Full Video)
Watch the full UFC 312 Countdown show, which offers up an in-depth preview of the two biggest fights on the card as middleweight champion ...