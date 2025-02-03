UFC 312 Countdown (Full Video)

By Ross Cole

Watch the full UFC 312 Countdown show, which offers up an in-depth preview of the two biggest fights on the card as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis heads into a rematch with Sean Strickland, while women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her belt against Tatiana Suarez.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

