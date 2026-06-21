UFC Fight Night 279 Bonus Awards

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 279 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 279 event in Las Vegas the $100,000 bonus award winners were announced.

Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors on this occasion was a hard-hitting main card scrap between Vinicius Oliveira and Andre Fili.

The striking battle was competitive for most of the first round, but then a couple of big body kicks from Fili left Oliveira grimacing in pain. Fili wasn’t able to capitalize on that though and Oliveira was starting to come back into the fight as the round came to a close.

Fili was looking for more of that body work in the second round, but Oliveira started to get into his striking groove, picking up his intensity while working to all levels. His increased power and output began to take a toll on Fili, who was forced into a defensive shell against the cage until a couple of chopping elbow strikes sent him to the canvas to secure a TKO finish four seconds before the end of the round.

One of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses went to main event winner Manel Kape, who seemed to be coming off second-best as the rounds progressed against Kyoji Horiguchi. That was particularly noticeable in the third round, with Horiguchi looking confident and appearing to have potentially hurt Kape after checking a leg kick. However, soon after that as his opponent came in with more punches Kape suddenly uncorked a hard right hook counter-strike that wobbled Horiguchi’s legs and sent him to the mat on all fours. Kape followed him down and started landing big uppercuts from behind that flattened him out to earn a TKO stoppage win.

Also earning a performance bonus was newcomer Murtazali Magomedov, who announced his arrival in style by managing to catch Melsik Baghdasaryan with a variant of the already rare Twister submission, known as the ‘Scottish Twister,’ just 77 seconds into their fight.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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