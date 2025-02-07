UFC 312 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 312 weigh-ins have now taken place ahead of tomorrow night’s event in Sydney, Australia and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185)

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5)

Justin Tafa (266) vs. Tallison Teixeira (263)

Rodolfo Bellato (205) vs. Jimmy Crute (206)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Francisco Prado (170.5)



Prelims

Jack Jenkins (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5)

Viacheslav Borshchev (156) vs. Tom Nolan (155.5)

Bruna Brasil (125.5) vs. Wang Cong (125)

Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (135.5)

Kody Steele (156) vs. Rong Zhu (156)

Kevin Jousset (171) vs. Jonathan Micallef (170)

Anshul Jubli (155.5) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)



