UFC 312 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 312 weigh-ins have now taken place ahead of tomorrow night’s event in Sydney, Australia and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185) Zhang Weili (115) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5) Justin Tafa (266) vs. Tallison Teixeira (263) Rodolfo Bellato (205) vs. Jimmy Crute (206) Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Francisco Prado (170.5)
Prelims
Jack Jenkins (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5) Viacheslav Borshchev (156) vs. Tom Nolan (155.5) Bruna Brasil (125.5) vs. Wang Cong (125) Colby Thicknesse (135.5) vs. Aleksandre Topuria (135.5)
Kody Steele (156) vs. Rong Zhu (156) Kevin Jousset (171) vs. Jonathan Micallef (170) Anshul Jubli (155.5) vs. Quillan Salkilld (156)
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.