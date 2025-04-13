UFC 314 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Alexander Volkanovski Diego Lopes Paddy Pimblett Yair Rodriguez Jean Silva Dominick Reyes

Check out UFC 314 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s UFC 314 event in Miami.

Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes

Paddy Pimblett

Yair Rodriguez

Jean Silva

Dominick Reyes

Ross Cole
Check out UFC 314 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night's UFC 314 event in Miami. Alexander Volkanovski Diego Lopes Paddy Pimblett Yair ...

