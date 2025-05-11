The UFC 315 post-fight press conference will soon start in Montreal and you can watch it via the video below.
The UFC 315 post-fight press conference will soon start in Montreal and you can watch it via the video below.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC 315 Bonus Awards
Following last night’s UFC 315 event in Montreal the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors were ...
UFC 315 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
The UFC 315 post-fight press conference will soon start in Montreal and you can watch it via the video below.
Jack Della Maddalena Beats Belal Muhammad To Claim 170lb Title At UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena is the UFC’s new welterweight champion after he got the better of Belal Muhammad over five rounds tonight in the main ...