Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 327 results live as they happen from Miami, Florida as Jiri Prochazka fights Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light-heavyweight title in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Prelims

Patricio Freire vs. Aaron Pico

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez

Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado