Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 327 results live as they happen from Miami, Florida as Jiri Prochazka fights Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light-heavyweight title in the main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5.30pm ET (10.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).
Main Card
Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa
Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit
Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker
Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr
Prelims
Patricio Freire vs. Aaron Pico
Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics
Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez
Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque
Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado