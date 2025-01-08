UFC Fight Night 249 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Check out a promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 249 event from Las Vegas which will be headlined by a rematch between Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas.

Check out a promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 249 event from Las Vegas which will be headlined by a rematch between Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Movsar Evloev Determined To Fight Ilia Topuria Regardless Of Weight Class

Undefeated featherweight fighter Movsar Evloev has made it clear that he’s determined to fight current champion Ilia Topuria, even if he has to follow ...

UFC Fight Night 249 Promo Video

Check out a promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 249 event from Las Vegas which will be headlined by a rematch between ...

Bo Nickal Says Khamzat Chimaev Can’t Beat Him At Wrestling

Bo Nickal had to go to the scorecards for the first time in his career to beat Paul Craig at UFC 309 in November, ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United