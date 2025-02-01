UFC Fight Night 250 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 250 results live as they happen from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fights Nassourdine Imavov in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 9am ET (2pm UK) with the main card going live at 12pm ET (5pm UK).

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Farès Ziam defeats Mike Davis by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Fight Report

Prelims

Muhammad Naimov defeats Kaan Ofli by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Shamil Gaziev defeats Thomas Petersen by KO at 3.01mins of Rd1
Terrance McKinney defeats Damir Hadzovic by TKO at 2.01mins of Rd1
Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Bogdan Grad defeats Lucas Alexander by TKOat 4.22mins of Rd2
Hamdy Abdelwahab defeats Jamal Pogues by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

