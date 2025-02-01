Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 250 results live as they happen from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fights Nassourdine Imavov in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 9am ET (2pm UK) with the main card going live at 12pm ET (5pm UK).



Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov



Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page



Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik



Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira



Farès Ziam defeats Mike Davis by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)



Fight Report

Prelims

Muhammad Naimov defeats Kaan Ofli by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Shamil Gaziev defeats Thomas Petersen by KO at 3.01mins of Rd1

Terrance McKinney defeats Damir Hadzovic by TKO at 2.01mins of Rd1

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Bogdan Grad defeats Lucas Alexander by TKOat 4.22mins of Rd2

Hamdy Abdelwahab defeats Jamal Pogues by split decision (27-30, 29-28 x2)