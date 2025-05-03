UFC On ESPN 67 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 67 results live as they happen from Des Moines, Iowa as Cory Sandhagen fights Deiveson Figueiredo in the bantamweight main event. The action is set to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card getting underway at 10pm ET (3am UK).

The action is set to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card getting underway at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos
Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey
Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

Prelims

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate
Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev
Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson
Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le
Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

