Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 67 results live as they happen from Des Moines, Iowa as Cory Sandhagen fights Deiveson Figueiredo in the bantamweight main event.
The action is set to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card getting underway at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones
Prelims
Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović
