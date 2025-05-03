Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 67 results live as they happen from Des Moines, Iowa as Cory Sandhagen fights Deiveson Figueiredo in the bantamweight main event.



The action is set to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card getting underway at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card



Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

Prelims

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev

Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le

Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović