UFC Fight Night 258 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 258 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 258 results live as they happen from Paris, France as Nassourdine Imavov fights Caio Borralho in the middleweight main event.

Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
Benoît Saint Denis vs. Maurício Ruffy
Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig
Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola
William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała

Prelims

Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija
Kaue Fernandes defeats Harry Hardwick by TKO at 3.21mins of Rd1
Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by TKO at 3.01mins of Rd1
Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by TKO at 1.43mins of Rd3
Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by TKO at 0.54mins of Rd1 
Sam Hughes defeats Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.58mins of Rd2

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Patricio Pitbull Rips Into Losene Kieta After UFC: Paris Fight Cancelled Due To Weight Miss

UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 258 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 258 Weigh-In Results And Video

‘Rampage’ Jackson Talks To Ariel Helwani About His Son’s Assault Of Wrestler

Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira Set For UFC 322

Paulo Costa Says He’s Fighting Shara Magomedov In Qatar

Alexander Volkanovski Reflects On His Two KO Losses

