Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 258 results live as they happen from Paris, France as Nassourdine Imavov fights Caio Borralho in the middleweight main event.
Main Card
Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho
Benoît Saint Denis vs. Maurício Ruffy
Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig
Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola
William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała
Prelims
Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija
Kaue Fernandes defeats Harry Hardwick by TKO at 3.21mins of Rd1
Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by TKO at 3.01mins of Rd1
Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by TKO at 1.43mins of Rd3
Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by TKO at 0.54mins of Rd1
Sam Hughes defeats Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.58mins of Rd2
UFC Fight Night 258 Results (Live)
