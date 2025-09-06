Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 258 results live as they happen from Paris, France as Nassourdine Imavov fights Caio Borralho in the middleweight main event.



Main Card



Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Benoît Saint Denis vs. Maurício Ruffy

Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig

Rhys McKee vs. Axel Sola

William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała



Prelims



Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija

Kaue Fernandes defeats Harry Hardwick by TKO at 3.21mins of Rd1

Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by TKO at 3.01mins of Rd1

Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by TKO at 1.43mins of Rd3

Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by TKO at 0.54mins of Rd1

Sam Hughes defeats Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1.58mins of Rd2