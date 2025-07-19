Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 318 results live as they happen as ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway fights Dustin Poirier for a third time in the main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card getting underway at 10pm ET (3am UK). ...
The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card getting underway at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Dan Ige vs. Patrício Pitbull Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Prelims
Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Robert Valentin Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio Ryan Spann vs. Łukasz Brzeski Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari
