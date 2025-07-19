Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 318 results live as they happen as ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway fights Dustin Poirier for a third time in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card getting underway at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Dan Ige vs. Patrício Pitbull

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber



Prelims



Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Ateba Abega Gautier vs. Robert Valentin

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Ryan Spann vs. Łukasz Brzeski

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari