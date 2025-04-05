Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 65 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Josh Emmett fights Lerone Murphy in the featherweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK). ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 65 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Josh Emmett fights Lerone Murphy in the featherweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).
Main Card
Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito Cortavious Romious vs. Lee Chang-ho Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin
Prelims
Diana Belbiţă vs. Dione Barbosa Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão Uran Satybaldiev vs. Martin Buday Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar
