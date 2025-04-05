Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 65 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Josh Emmett fights Lerone Murphy in the featherweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy

Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito

Cortavious Romious vs. Lee Chang-ho

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin

Prelims



Diana Belbiţă vs. Dione Barbosa

Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes

Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Martin Buday

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar