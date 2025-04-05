UFC On ESPN 65 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 65 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Josh Emmett fights Lerone Murphy in the featherweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK). ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 65 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Josh Emmett fights Lerone Murphy in the featherweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 9pm ET (2am UK).

Main Card

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy
Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito
Cortavious Romious vs. Lee Chang-ho
Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule
Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin

Prelims

Diana Belbiţă vs. Dione Barbosa
Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes
Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão
Uran Satybaldiev vs. Martin Buday
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 65 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 65 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Josh Emmett ...

Henry Cejudo Explains How He Apprehended Suspect Who Crashed Into Neighbors Home

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo’s MMA skills came in handy on Friday night when a speeding car crashed into his neighbors home and ...

UFC On ESPN 65 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 65 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United