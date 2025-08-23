Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 257 results live as they happen from Shanghai, China as Johnny Walker fights Zhang Mingyang in the light-heavyweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 3am ET (8am UK) with the main card going live at 6am ET (11am UK).
Main Card
Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas
Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie
Prelims
Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson
Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard
Kyle Daukaus defeats Michel Pereira by KO at 0.43mins of Rd1
Yi Zha defeats Westin Wilson by KO at 0.57mins of Rd1
SuYoung You defeats Xiao Long by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Uran Satybaldiev defeats Diyar Nurgozhay by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 2.45mins of Rd1
UFC Fight Night 257 Results (Live)
