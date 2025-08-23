UFC Fight Night 257 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 257 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 257 results live as they happen from Shanghai, China as Johnny Walker fights Zhang Mingyang in the light-heavyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 3am ET (8am UK) with the main card going live at 6am ET (11am UK).

Main Card

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas
Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Prelims

Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson
Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard
Kyle Daukaus defeats Michel Pereira by KO at 0.43mins of Rd1
Yi Zha defeats Westin Wilson by KO at 0.57mins of Rd1
SuYoung You defeats Xiao Long by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Uran Satybaldiev defeats Diyar Nurgozhay by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 2.45mins of Rd1 

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

