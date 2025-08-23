Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC Fight Night 257 results live as they happen from Shanghai, China as Johnny Walker fights Zhang Mingyang in the light-heavyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 3am ET (8am UK) with the main card going live at 6am ET (11am UK).



Main Card



Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie



Prelims



Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson

Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard

Kyle Daukaus defeats Michel Pereira by KO at 0.43mins of Rd1

Yi Zha defeats Westin Wilson by KO at 0.57mins of Rd1

SuYoung You defeats Xiao Long by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Uran Satybaldiev defeats Diyar Nurgozhay by submission (Ezekiel choke) at 2.45mins of Rd1