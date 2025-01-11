UFC Fight Night 249 Results (Live)SorianoUFC Fight Night 249 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 249 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas headlines the first event of the year.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).



Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas



Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris



César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Punahele Soriano defeats Uroš Medić by KO at 0.31mins of Rd1



Prelims

Felipe Bunes defeats Jose Johnson by submission (armbar) at 2.04mins of Rd1

Marco Tulio defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO at 3.04mins of Rd1

Thiago Moises defeats Trey Ogden by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jacobe Smith defeats Preston Parsons by KO at 1.13mins of Rd1

Ernesta Kareckaite defeats Nicolle Caliari by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Bruno Lopes defeats Magomed Gadzhiyasulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Fatima Kline defeats Viktoriia Dudakova by TKO at 4.27mins of Rd2



Nurullo Aliev defeats Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)