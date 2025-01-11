UFC Fight Night 249 Results (Live)SorianoUFC Fight Night 249 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 249 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas headlines the first event of the year.
The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).
Main Card
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
Punahele Soriano defeats Uroš Medić by KO at 0.31mins of Rd1
Fight Report
Prelims
Felipe Bunes defeats Jose Johnson by submission (armbar) at 2.04mins of Rd1
Marco Tulio defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO at 3.04mins of Rd1
Thiago Moises defeats Trey Ogden by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Jacobe Smith defeats Preston Parsons by KO at 1.13mins of Rd1
Ernesta Kareckaite defeats Nicolle Caliari by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)
Bruno Lopes defeats Magomed Gadzhiyasulov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Fatima Kline defeats Viktoriia Dudakova by TKO at 4.27mins of Rd2
Nurullo Aliev defeats Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)