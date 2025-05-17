UFC Fight Night 256 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 256 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Gilbert Burns fights Michael Morales in the welterweight main event. The action is set to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK). ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 256 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Gilbert Burns fights Michael Morales in the welterweight main event.

The action is set to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato – fight cancelled at the last minute due to an issue with Bellato and will now be rescheduled.

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos

Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Fight Report

Melquizael Costa defeats Julian Erosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Fight Report

Prelims

Gabe Green defeats Matheus Camilo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3.43mins of Rd2
Jared Gordon defeats Thiago Moises by KO at 3.37mins of Rd1
Yadier del Valle defeats Connor Matthews by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2.54mins of Rd1
Luana Santos defeats Tainara Lisboa by submission (Americana) at 4.59mins of Rd2
Denise Gomes defeats Elise Reed by TKO at 0.30mins of Rd2
HyunSung Park defeats Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2.26mins of Rd1
Tecia Pennington defeats Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Nursulton Ruziboev Beats Dustin Stoltzfus By Decision At UFC Fight Night 256

Nursulton Ruziboev’s solid striking helped him to edge out Dustin Stoltzfus on the scorecards tonight at UFC Fight Night 256. Round One Front kick ...

Melquizael Costa Beats Julian Erosa By Decision At UFC Fight Night 256

Melquizael Costa got the better of Julian Erosa on the scorecards after a back-and-forth battle tonight at UFC Fight Night 256. Round One Calf ...

UFC Fight Night 256 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 256 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Gilbert Burns ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United