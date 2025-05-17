Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 256 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Gilbert Burns fights Michael Morales in the welterweight main event.



The action is set to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).



Main Card



Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales



Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato – fight cancelled at the last minute due to an issue with Bellato and will now be rescheduled.



Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos



Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Dustin Stoltzfus by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)



Fight Report



Melquizael Costa defeats Julian Erosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)



Fight Report



Prelims



Gabe Green defeats Matheus Camilo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3.43mins of Rd2

Jared Gordon defeats Thiago Moises by KO at 3.37mins of Rd1

Yadier del Valle defeats Connor Matthews by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2.54mins of Rd1

Luana Santos defeats Tainara Lisboa by submission (Americana) at 4.59mins of Rd2

Denise Gomes defeats Elise Reed by TKO at 0.30mins of Rd2

HyunSung Park defeats Carlos Hernandez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2.26mins of Rd1

Tecia Pennington defeats Luana Pinheiro by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)