Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 8 results live as they happen from Azerbaijan, where Jamahal Hill fights Khalil Rountree in the light-heavyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 12am ET (5pm UK) with the main card going live at 3pm ET (8pm UK).



Main Card



Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad



Prelims



Ko Seok-hyun vs. Oban Elliott

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Park Jun-yong

Melissa Mullins vs. Daria Zheleznyakova

Klaudia Sygula defeats Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Tagir Ulanbekov defeats Azat Maksum by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Mohammed Usman defeats Hamdy Abdelwahab by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)