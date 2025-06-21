Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 8 results live as they happen from Azerbaijan, where Jamahal Hill fights Khalil Rountree in the light-heavyweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 12am ET (5pm UK) with the main card going live at 3pm ET (8pm UK).
Main Card
Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta
Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad
Prelims
Ko Seok-hyun vs. Oban Elliott
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Park Jun-yong
Melissa Mullins vs. Daria Zheleznyakova
Klaudia Sygula defeats Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Tagir Ulanbekov defeats Azat Maksum by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)
Mohammed Usman defeats Hamdy Abdelwahab by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 8 results live as they happen from Azerbaijan, where Jamahal Hill fights Khalil Rountree in the light-heavyweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 12am ET (5pm UK) with the main card going live at 3pm ET (8pm UK). Main Card ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 8 results live as they happen from Azerbaijan, where Jamahal Hill fights Khalil Rountree in the light-heavyweight main event.