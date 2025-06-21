UFC On ABC 8 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 8 results live as they happen from Azerbaijan, where Jamahal Hill fights Khalil Rountree in the light-heavyweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 12am ET (5pm UK) with the main card going live at 3pm ET (8pm UK). Main Card ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 8 results live as they happen from Azerbaijan, where Jamahal Hill fights Khalil Rountree in the light-heavyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 12am ET (5pm UK) with the main card going live at 3pm ET (8pm UK).

Main Card

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta
Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad

Prelims

Ko Seok-hyun vs. Oban Elliott
Ismail Naurdiev vs. Park Jun-yong
Melissa Mullins vs. Daria Zheleznyakova
Klaudia Sygula defeats Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Tagir Ulanbekov defeats Azat Maksum by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)
Mohammed Usman defeats Hamdy Abdelwahab by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ABC 8 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 8 results live as they happen from Azerbaijan, where Jamahal Hill fights Khalil ...

Ante Delija: UFC Signs Former PFL Heavyweight Tournament Champ

Former PFL Heavyweight Tournament champion Ante Delija, aka ‘Walking Trouble’, has signed for the UFC. Hailing from Croatia, Delija has fought for a variety ...

UFC On ABC 8 Predictions

UFC On ABC 8 takes place tomorrow in Azerbaijan, and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below. Main Card Jamahal Hill vs. ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United