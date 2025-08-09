Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 72 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Roman Dolidze fights Anthony Hernandez in the middleweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 4pm ET (9pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).



Main Card



Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez



Steve Erceg defeats Ode Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)



Fight Report



Iasmin Lucindo defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)



Fight Report



Andre Fili defeats Christian Rodriguez by split-decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)



Fight Report



Jean Matsumoto defeats Miles Johns by split-decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)



Fight Report



Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Eryk Anders by TKO at 3.53mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Prelims



Julius Walker defeats Rafael Cerqueira by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-28)

Elijah Smith defeats Toshiomi Kazama by KO (slam) at 4.10mins of Rd1

Joselyne Edwards defeats Priscila Cachoeira by KO at 2.24mins of Rd1

Uros Medic defeats Gilbert Urbina by KO at 1.03mins of Rd1

Gabriella Fernandes defeats Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Eric McConico defeats Cody Brundage by split decision (29-28 x2, 27-30)