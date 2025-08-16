Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 319 results live as they happen from Chicago as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis fights Khamzat Chimaev in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card



Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura



Prelims



Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan

Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Gerald Meerschaert by TKO at 3.03mins of Rd1

Loopy Godinez defeats Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Alexander Hernandez defeats Chase Hooper by TKO at 4.58mins of Rd1

Drakkar Klose defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Karine Silva defeats Dione Barbosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Joseph Morales defeats Alibi Idiris by submission (triangle choke) at 3.04mins of Rd2