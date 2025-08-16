UFC 319 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 319 results live as they happen from Chicago as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis fights Khamzat Chimaev in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6.30pm ET (11.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico
Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates
Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page
Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Prelims

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan
Michal Oleksiejczuk defeats Gerald Meerschaert by TKO at 3.03mins of Rd1
Loopy Godinez defeats Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Alexander Hernandez defeats Chase Hooper by TKO at 4.58mins of Rd1
Drakkar Klose defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Karine Silva defeats Dione Barbosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Joseph Morales defeats Alibi Idiris by submission (triangle choke) at 3.04mins of Rd2

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

