Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 272 results live as they happen as Renato Moicano fights Chris Duncan in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK), with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Renato Moicano defeats Chris Duncan by submission (Rear-naked choke) at 3.14mins of Rd2



Fight Report



Virna Jandiroba defeats Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)



Fight Report



Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev defeats Brendson Ribeiro by submission (Rear-naked choke) at 2.52mins of Rd1



Fight Report



Ethyn Ewing defeats Rafael Estevam by TKO at 1.44mins of Rd3



Fight Report



Tommy McMillen defeats Manolo Zecchini by TKO at 3.57mins of Rd1



Fight Report



José Delano defeats Robert Ruchała by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)



Fight Report

Prelims

Thomas Petersen defeats Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)

Alessandro Costa defeats Stewart Nicoll by TKO at 4.56mins of Rd2

Darrius Flowers defeats Lando Vannata by TKO at 0.52mins of Rd2

Alice Pereira defeats Hailey Cowan by KO at 4.24mins of Rd2

Tresean Gore defeats Azamak Bekoev by submission (guillotine choke) at 3.27mins of Rd3

Dione Barbosa defeats Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)

Kai Kamaka defeats Dakota Hope by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)