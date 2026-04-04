Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 272 results live as they happen as Renato Moicano fights Chris Duncan in the main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK), with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).
Main Card
Renato Moicano defeats Chris Duncan by submission (Rear-naked choke) at 3.14mins of Rd2
Fight Report
Virna Jandiroba defeats Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
Fight Report
Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev defeats Brendson Ribeiro by submission (Rear-naked choke) at 2.52mins of Rd1
Fight Report
Ethyn Ewing defeats Rafael Estevam by TKO at 1.44mins of Rd3
Fight Report
Tommy McMillen defeats Manolo Zecchini by TKO at 3.57mins of Rd1
Fight Report
José Delano defeats Robert Ruchała by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)
Fight Report
Prelims
Thomas Petersen defeats Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)
Alessandro Costa defeats Stewart Nicoll by TKO at 4.56mins of Rd2
Darrius Flowers defeats Lando Vannata by TKO at 0.52mins of Rd2
Alice Pereira defeats Hailey Cowan by KO at 4.24mins of Rd2
Tresean Gore defeats Azamak Bekoev by submission (guillotine choke) at 3.27mins of Rd3
Dione Barbosa defeats Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)
Kai Kamaka defeats Dakota Hope by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)