UFC Fight Night 272 Results (Live)

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 272 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 272 results live as they happen as Renato Moicano fights Chris Duncan in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10pm UK), with the main card going live at 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Renato Moicano defeats Chris Duncan by submission (Rear-naked choke) at 3.14mins of Rd2

Fight Report

Virna Jandiroba defeats Tabatha Ricci by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Fight Report

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev defeats Brendson Ribeiro by submission (Rear-naked choke) at 2.52mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Ethyn Ewing defeats Rafael Estevam by TKO at 1.44mins of Rd3

Fight Report

Tommy McMillen defeats Manolo Zecchini by TKO at 3.57mins of Rd1

Fight Report

José Delano defeats Robert Ruchała by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)

Fight Report

Prelims

Thomas Petersen defeats Guilherme Pat by majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)
Alessandro Costa defeats Stewart Nicoll by TKO at 4.56mins of Rd2
Darrius Flowers defeats Lando Vannata by TKO at 0.52mins of Rd2
Alice Pereira defeats Hailey Cowan by KO at 4.24mins of Rd2
Tresean Gore defeats Azamak Bekoev by submission (guillotine choke) at 3.27mins of Rd3
Dione Barbosa defeats Melissa Gatto by majority decision (28-28, 29-27 x2)
Kai Kamaka defeats Dakota Hope by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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