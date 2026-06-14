Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Freedom 250 results live from the lawn of the White House in Washington D.C. as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria fights interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the main event.
The seven-fight card is expected to get underway a 8pm ET (1am UK).
Main Card
Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje
Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane
Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis
Maurício Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler
Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus
Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia
UFC: White House Results (Live)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Freedom 250 results live from the lawn of the White House in Washington D.C. as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria fights interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the main event.
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