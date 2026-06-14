UFC: White House Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Freedom 250 results live from the lawn of the White House in Washington D.C. as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria fights interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the main event.



The seven-fight card is expected to get underway a 8pm ET (1am UK).



Main Card



Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Maurício Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia